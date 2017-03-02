VIDEO: Memories of Crystal T’s

Do you have memories of one of Morecambe’s famous nightclubs?

Our reporter Greg Lambert took a video tour around the former Crystal T’s on Victoria Street.

How Crystal T's used to look.

The club is a building site these days but once was a thriving late-night venue.

The town centre building was also home to Concorde Squash Club and the Palladium Cinema.

Developer Nick Smith is preparing plans to give the building a major facelift.

An old leaflet lies in the rubble of the building promoting an appearance by Noel Edmonds at Crystal T's.

In the meantime here is Greg’s video trip down memory lane.