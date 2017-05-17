VIDEO: Eric Morecambe’s son praises market mural featuring his dad

Eric Morecambe’s son visited the town to see a mural featuring a statue of his dad which has become a focal point in a local cafe.

Gary Morecambe met with artist Bob Pickersgill who created the wall mural in the Star Cafe in Morecambe’s Festival Market.

Gary Morecambe (right) and Bob Pickersgill, the artist who created the mural featuring the Eric Morecambe statue in the Star Cafe in Morecambe's Festival Market. Picture: Michelle Blade.

Gary said: “I think it’s wonderful, especially the clock tower which looks real. It’s great that there is so much interest nationally and locally in my dad. Locally there has always been an interest, either with the statue, but also with portraits and murals.

“The main thing is it would have meant so much to my father. He would be really shocked and thrilled.”

Looking at the mural which depicts landmarks in the town, but also festivals, dancers and features, Gary said: “I thought it would be like a tile but it’s so big! It has the Punch and Judy which I remember in Morecambe as a kid, Eric’s old Rolls Royce and of course the statue which is a landmark for Morecambe.

“I have never lived in Morecambe, apart from between the ages of two and a half and three when my parents went to Australia. I stayed with Sadie and George, my grandparents, who lived on Low Lane.

“What you saw on television you got at home really. It’s quite bizarre and unprecedented that Morecambe and Wise is still shown on BBC and long may it last.”

Bob Pickersgill completed the wall mural earlier this year and after an invitation from Eric Fountain, Eric Morecambe’s chaffeur, Gary came to see Bob’s work.

Bob said: “I’m so pleased Gary could come, it’s the first time I’ve met him and hopefully it won’t be the last!”