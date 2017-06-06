VIDEO ELECTION INTERVIEW: Vikki Singleton (Labour), Morecambe and Lunesdale

We talk to Vikki Singleton, Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election on June 8.

The Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale has thrown down the gauntlet to voters ahead of Thursday’s general election.

Vikki Singleton.

Mum-of-three Vikki Singleton said she thinks Labour can upset the bookies – despite David Morris being an overwhelming odds-on favourite to retain his seat.

Mrs Singleton said: “There are so many people who haven’t made their mind up yet. For me, it’s all about look back to the past seven years. Do you feel you have been well represented? If you don’t, you really need to question whether to put an X next to David Morris’ name.”

During an in-depth interview with The Visitor’s Greg Lambert, Mrs Singleton challenged Mr Morris on his record as MP and his claim in this newspaper two weeks ago that he has “reinvented the area”.

“In terms of the link road it’s been in the plans since 1948, well before David was even born,” she said.

“I do accept this happened under a Conservative government but it’s not just about the link road. All I can see is that under him, poverty has got worse. He has to answer to that.”

Mrs Singleton also defended Labour against Tory accusations that their manifesto is funded by a “magic money tree” and praised leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“He’s passionate, genuine and calm, and that’s really important at the moment,” she said. On a third Heysham power station, she said she supported it “in principle” but “it’s so far in the future”.

She also backed bringing in licensing for landlords to improve private housing standards.

*This interview was conducted on June 5.