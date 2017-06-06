VIDEO ELECTION INTERVIEW: Matt Severn (Lib Dem), Morecambe and Lunesdale

We talk to Matt Severn, Liberal Democrat candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election on June 8.

The Liberal Democrat candidate says his party would put people’s lives and jobs ahead of politics if elected on June 8.

Matt Severn, Morecambe and Lunesdale Liberal Democrat candidate.

Mr Severn said it was no good “looking to the past” in reference to the Lib Dem/Conservative coalition, and that “an alternative approach to the style of government that Theresa May has” is needed.

“It is very controlling and ‘top down’,” he said.

“Theresa May wrote the Conservative manifesto herself. We have diagnosed specific issues that are just not being tackled at the moment.

“With the education cuts for example, David Morris has dismissed the concerns as ‘a myth’. We’d reverse the cuts with £7bn being put directly into education, £300m into the police force, and getting the army back up to bare minimum.

“If you help people to achieve their best, that’s how you reap the rewards of a happy society.”

Mr Severn said the Liberal Democrats would put £6bn into the NHS and social care by putting an extra penny on income tax.

“This is the simplest and fairest way of doing it”, he said.

“We want to keep the Single Market with Europe, which is different to the EU.

“There are too many links to say we’ll call this a deal without going back to people and saying ‘what do you think?’

“We want to retain the single market so we will see Heysham 3 being built, trade with the Republic of Ireland, more apprenticeships...

“It’s easier for Theresa May to do what the Daily Mail says.

“UKIP are a failing, flailing party and Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Diane Abbott aren’t providing a credible opposition. The Liberal Democrats are about putting people’s lives and jobs ahead of politics.”

*This interview was conducted on May 25.