VIDEO ELECTION INTERVIEW: David Morris (Conservative), Morecambe and Lunesdale

We talk to David Morris, Conservative candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election on June 8.

Mr Morris, who hopes to be re-elected MP for Morecambe on June 8, claims he has “reinvented the area”.

The MP for the past seven years pointed to his track record and said he had been a “successful MP both here and in Parliament”.

“I have reinvented the area...that is not an overstatement,” he said, during an in-depth interview with The Visitor’s Greg Lambert.

“We have the link road, we have new sea wall defences, there are many things I have been involved in over the years which have helped to bring investment into Morecambe and help bring unemployment down.”

Mr Morris has come under fire from critics for “taking all the credit” for the Bay Gateway road, with many pointing out that the project was co-ordinated by the Labour-run Lancashire County Council and built by the company Costain.

When asked if he saw the road as a team effort, the Conservative said:

“In some ways it is and in some ways it isn’t. The Government wouldn’t have put money to it if I hadn’t been banging away in Westminster to make sure it happened.

“You’ve got to grasp the nettle and lead your community, that’s what your community expect from you, not say ‘it’s not me, it’s them’. That doesn’t get anything done.”

Mr Morris was also quizzed on his controversial views on school funding.

And when asked if there was any danger of him being complacent ahead of an election where he is heavy favourite to win, he said: “Certainly not. I’m out there (canvassing) every day.

“I don’t knock on doors on a suit. I am literally the guy next door. I’ve been the MP for Morecambe for seven years and have been a successful MP, both here and in Parliament. I’m not everybody’s cup of tea but I get things done.”

*This interview was conducted on May 18.