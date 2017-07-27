VIDEO: Disney favourites conga in Lancaster for good cause

A conga line of Disney characters paraded through the streets of Lancaster for a very good cause.

A 20-strong group of young people dressed as Elsa, Winnie the Pooh, Moana and other Disney favourites did the conga on Saturday to publicise the Metamorphosis Open Cinema.

A group of young people dressed as their favourite Disney characters and did a conga through the streets of Lancaster to raise awareness of Metamorphosis Open Cinema.

The team handed out 200 leaflets and spoke to countless members of the public.

The Metamorphosis Open Cinema will run a Disney film season at Lancaster Library this summer. Films are Moana (August 1), Pinocchio (August 8), Tangled (August 15), Winnie the Pooh (August 22) and Frozen (August 29), all at 2pm. Tickets are £2.50 from the library.

The cinema works to integrate people back into the community after they come out of rehab due to drug and alcohol addiction. The organisation believes in transforming lives through the power of film.

Penny Beveridge, one of the group who did the conga, said: "The conga went brilliantly in spite of the rainy start. By the end of the day, the sun had come out.

"It was heart-warming to see the children interact with their favourite Disney characters. Elsa, Winnie the Pooh and Moana (portrayed by Laura Walker, Adam Booth and Arundhati Wuppalapati) received a lot of attention from the children, who could hardly believe their eyes when they saw all the characters in central Lancaster.

"We were very happy with the reception, and are optimistic for the upcoming 'fantastical Disney' season.

"We are all completing NCS (National Citizen Service), and have reached the social action phase. The social action means finding a way to give back to the local community.

"NCS North West has worked with Metamorphosis since October of last year. Consequently, we were encouraged to support the Open Cinema for our social action. Due to the information on offer to us, we all felt it was a good cause to support, especially given that it helps a variety of people and directly benefits the community. We have all found it very rewarding to help the cinema."