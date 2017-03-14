VIDEO: Blaze ignites on Morecambe boxing night

A talented young boxer with a memorable name put in a fiery display to win his first amateur bout.

Blaze Havoc Harcourt won a unanimous points decision and ‘Fighter of the Night’ honours at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Blaze Havoc Harcourt wins a decision on the Coastal Amateur Boxing Club show at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo by Rachel Landsborough.

Young Blaze won every round to earn a decision over Spartan ABC’s Mackenzie Moore.

The 13-bout card took place on Friday and was organised by Coastal Amateur Boxing Club.

The show began with ‘skills’ contests where judges were not scoring. Declan Wakeman and Paris Cooke-Davies were in action representing Coastal.

The first scored bout saw Downey Howard extremely unlucky not to get a win over Spartan’s Bradley Dee, losing a split decision.

Blaze Havoc Harcourt with opponent Mackenzie Moore at the Coastal Amateur Boxing Club show at Lancaster and Morecambe College. Photo by Rachel Landsborough.

Zane Cooke-Davies battled hard but had to take some winging right hands from Bridgewater’s Bernie Mongan. Mongan won a unanimous decision.

Declan Quirk won a deserved split decision over Alfie Hayes from Preston and Fulwood after three hard-fought rounds.

Coastal’s Ben Wood was stunned by a hard shot in the first round, the referee waving the bout off and awarding it by stoppage to Jayden Dorrian of Bridgewater.

Alex Gilhespy looked sharp in his contest with Dylan Threlfall of Team Kaobon and won a decision.

Jade Mashiter started well in her bout with Yasmin Whittington of Team Kaobon, but was stopped in the third after a brave effort.

Simon Atherton had a tough task against a dangerous opponent from Bury Amateur Boxing Club who came out firing with rapid bursts of powerful punches. Atherton was stopped in round one.

Alex Zawadzki battled bravely against Spartan’s Rachel Doherty but lost a decision.

In the final bout of the night, Anton Williams boxed well against the skilled Asif Hussain but lost a split decision.