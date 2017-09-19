VIDEO: All the colours of the rainbow at prom dash

An explosion of colour marked the start of the fourth annual Colour Dash which has already raised almost £100k for Lancaster’s St John’s Hospice.

More than 850 people headed to Morecambe prom on Sunday morning, starting at The Midland Hotel then along the promenade towards The Battery on a 5km route, through five different coloured paint stations, all sponsored by local businesses.

St John's Hospice Colour Dash. Picture by Andy Cruxton.

Karen Crossley, Community Fundraiser at St John’s and one of the main organisers of the event, said, “This is the 4th year in a row we have painted the prom and we haven’t had a rainy day yet! Today is so sunny again and it really adds to the atmosphere as the whole family gets involved raising money for St John’s Hospice.

"It is incredible to think that in 3 years this event has raised almost £100,000 profit for St John’s Hospice. Every penny of that is spent in our local area helping patients and their families in their time of need. Thank you to everyone who took part and supported us, to our fabulous volunteers, as well as some amazing local businesses."

Keep an eye on www.sjhospice.org.uk for all upcoming events, including a brand new and exciting event for 2018!