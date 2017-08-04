Veterans can lead way for Shrimps

Jim Bentley believes Morecambe’s younger players should watch and learn from the club’s more experienced players.

Garry Thompson, Kevin Ellison and Michael Rose have been praised by the Shrimps’ boss for the way they go about their training and preparation.

With Ellison and Rose having signed deals offered to them at the end of last season, Thompson became another veteran who put pen to paper at the Globe Arena.

“He’s been looking sharp in training which is clear because we have some better equipment with regards to GPS,” Bentley said.

“His speed is still good so we know he can play on the right or down the middle.

“He’s also looked fit and strong so he’s another Michael Rose or Kevin Ellison in regards to being a player who is 30-plus but shows no signs of slowing down.

“They are a great example to the younger players of how they should conduct themselves and I’m sure it’s a lesson they will take on board.”

With a number of players having left the club at the end of last season, it has caused a degree of upheaval in the dressing room.

Ryan Edwards, Paul Mullin, Peter Murphy, Lee Molyneux and Liam Wakefield all left, while loanees Antony Evans, Michael Duckworth and Alex Whitmore returned to their parent clubs.

It left Bentley trying to plug the gaps, a process which has seen Thompson, Vadaine Oliver, Reece Deakin, Steve Old, Adam Campbell and Patrick Brough all sign on with Mitchell Lund joining on loan.

While acknowledging that turnover of players is never ideal, Bentley at least praised the new boys for the way they have settled in at the club.

“They have settled in really well and there is a good atmosphere in the dressing room,” he said.

“One or two have moved into the Preston area - the likes of Adam Campbell and Vadaine Oliver - while Mitchell Lund will be staying in Doncaster quite a lot and Patrick Brough is moving nearer as well.

“There is a good spirit among the lads; the more they bond the better it will be.”