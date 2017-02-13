Valentine’s Day appeal for Lancaster’s Animal Care dogs

Two dogs hope to have a Valentine this year as an animal rescue charity appeals for loving homes.

Tess and Baxter are just some of the dogs looking for a new home ahead of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday (February 14).

The animals at Animal Care in Lancaster are either abandoned or let go through no fault of their own, explains one volunteer.

“Some of the animals had previous families who wouldn’t have been able to care for them, perhaps because of a break-down in the family or having to move to a smaller home,” said Debbie Baxter, who has volunteered at Lancaster for 10 years.

One of the dogs looking for a home is three-year-old Tess, a Lurcher who has recently come into Animal Care on Blea Tarn Road.

Tess found herself at Animal Care after she was being bullied by another dog in her previous home.

“Tess walks well on the lead and enjoys playing in the paddocks at the premises,” said Deborah.

“She loves to play with other dogs and with the right match, we think she might be happy with a new brother or sister. Tess can be stressed when left alone, but the special person will be rewarded by a friendly happy dog who loves to play and enjoy a nice cuddle.”

Another dog looking for a Valentine this year is 10-year-old Baxter, a Labrador cross.

Baxter has been waiting for a home since 2013 and has a behavioural difficulties.

“With a willingness to understand him and continue his training, we are sure Baxter will prove to be an amazing companion,” said Deborah.

“After attending reactive dog training class with Kathryn (dog behaviourist) at Clever Fox, he has shown he can quickly settle down with dogs close by as well as being able to walk as part of a pack with other dogs.”

Deborah signed up to be a volunteer 10 years ago after losing her beloved dog to old age.

lTo find out more about volunteering at Animal Care or to find out how to adopt call 01524 65495 or visit www.animalcare-lancaster.co.uk/.