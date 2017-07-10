Vale to take on Preston Grasshoppers in one of three pre-season friendlies

Vale of Lune’s scheduled three pre-season warm up games in August offer a balanced tasty potpourri ahead of their opening North One West fixture at Powderhouse Lane against Burnage on September 2.

First up at The Lane are long standing local rivals Preston Grasshoppers, who are bound to bring a little added spice to the encounter on August 4.

Preston Grasshoppers were relegated from National League Two North and will be facing runaway champions of North One West, Kirkby Lonsdale, in National League Three North during the coming season.

The Vale have not played against Preston Grasshoppers at first team level since December 2004 when they lost at Lightfoot Green 42-18 in a North One fixture.

On August 12 the Vale will entertain Crewe and Nantwich who finished 13th in Midland Two and were relegated.

Over at Willaston last August the Vale recorded a 40-23 victory in their only pre-season warm up game.

There is an air of mystery surrounding their final curtain raiser when they travel to Bridgnorth to take on the Shropshire based club which finished in sixth place in the highly competitive National League Three Midland.

If this trio of fixtures go ahead, some pre-season games occasionally fall by the wayside, but if they run their course they should go a long way to providing Vale’s coaches plenty to mull over before announcing the squad for the opening game of the league campaign.

lThe Vale of Lune’s financial annual general meeting will be held in the clubhouse on Thursday, July 13 at 7pm, and not on Tuesday as previously reported.

At the conclusion of the meeting there will be a question and answer session regarding the showground planning application, to which all members and interested parties are invited to attend.