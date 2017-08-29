Vale suffer heavy defeat in final warm-up game

A Vale of Lune squad containing a swathe of young emerging players crashed to a 12 try defeat in their final warm up game of the season at the hands of Midland Premier League club, Bridgnorth.

The home side packed too many experienced big guns and despite the Vale battling bravely until the final whistle they were unable to shackle their opponents in the picturesque setting of the Edgar Davis Ground.

Ascot, Henley, Wimbledon are places to be seen by those dedicated followers of fashion but in the haute couture stakes one of the favourites venues must be Ladies Day at the Vale of Lune which will be held on the opening fixture of the North One West season against Burnage which kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

The splendid surroundings at Powderhouse Lane provide the perfect panorama for the swish of colourful clothing, fabulous fascinators, the rhythmic clack of heels, the clinking of tight bubbling glasses of Prosecco and the waft of elicate perfumes.

Ladies are invited in free and young people under sixteen, while admission on the gate is £5 and a two course lunch is available at £10 per person; non-members are most welcome to enjoy the facilities. There is a packed programme of events to capture the imagination beginning with a pre-match warm up game featuring Vale Ladies this will be followed by a display by members from the Black Nights Parachute Centre at 2.30pm.

At the final whistle the entertainment continues with a live session from local group, the hugely popular Panda Cups, who over recent years have extended their fan base.

Throughout the day the ‘Scarletts’ from CancerCare will be in attendance to launch their innovative ‘Knocker Jotter’, they will be available to share their own experiences and let others know who are facing similar problems, there is support in abundance and that no one should have to face them alone.