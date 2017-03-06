Vale of Lune A 48-10 Wilmslow 2nds (Vikings)

Vale of Lune A beat Wilmslow 2nds (Vikings) 48-10 on Saturday in the Cotton Traders Premier League Conference B.

The visitors took the lead with an unconverted try in the eighth minute but gradually the Vale started to gain parity and in the 15th minute they drew level when winger Maxine Chevot completed a sharp handling crossfield move for an unconverted try.

In the 31st minute lock Dan Rainford spearhead an assault on Wilmslow’s defences with a thundering run and Sam Hadlington touched down for an unconverted try.

Three minutes later the Vale went further ahead when skipper full back Scott Manning sprinted between the posts for a try converted by scrum half Ben Dorrington.

In the final move of the half Wilmslow caught the Vale dozing when from a quickly taken tap penalty their cover was blown resulting in an unconverted try. In the 42nd minute the Vale added their fourth try when Matt Field touched down, Dorrington added the conversion.

In the 51st minute Ben Dorrington wriggled his way out of tackles for a try which he converted, and Ben Charnley waltzed his way to the line to collect a try converted by Ben Dorrington in the 55th minute.

Vale extended their lead following a superb counter attack that was climaxed with a Ben Dorrington try which he converted. The final try was scored for the Vale by winger Khaizir Aziz who bravely battled his way over for an unconverted try in the 70th minute.

*Vale first team’s game away at Leigh was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.