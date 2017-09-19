Vale of Lune 66-12 Manchester

Vale of Lune moved to the top of the North One West table on Saturday after recording their highest home league points victory since November 2014, beating Manchester 66-12.

Vale made a fantastic start when stand-off Ben Dorrinton went arrowing between the posts for a second minute try, converted by Damon Hall, and two minutes later Fergus Owens skimmed over the whitewash, Hall again converting.

The hosts extended their lead in the eighth minute when Hall raced away down the wing for his try which he converted, but in the 14th minute their defence was caught flat footed after centre Zak Round intercepted the ball to skip away for an unconverted try.

The Vale went further ahead in the 24th minute when skipper Dan Baines forced his way over from close range for an unconverted try following a line out.

The final Vale try of the half came with less than eight minutes left when a polished passing move climaxed with Jonty Higgin touching down wide out, Hall’s wobbling conversion clawing it’s way over the crossbar. Three minutes into the second half Hall ghosted past a transfixed Manchester defence with thundering crossfield surge for his brace, which he converted.

For the next ten minutes the Vale took their foot off the gas, and in the 54th minute, after a spell of pressure, they swept up a converted try.

Just after the hour mark, prop Jack Ferguson, signalled his return from injury with a try after Owens had delivered a perfectly-weighted flick pass to open up Manchester’s defence and allow Ferguson to go through the gears for a popular try.

Higgin pushed the total over the half century threshold with an unconverted try, his score following a single minded run from lock Tom Cvijanovic and a poised dash from Hall in the 63rd minute.

Replacement Olly Jacques then efficiently completed a move, Hall kicking the conversion, before Joe Wallbank showed a clean pair of heels to the opposition to add to his team’s score, the boot of Hall swung for one last time to add the extras in the 75th minute, as a lucrative haul was stashed away in the safety deposit box.