Vale of Lune 53-17 Stockport

Vale of Lune maintained their place at the top of North One West on Saturday with a 53-17 victory over second-placed Stockport at Powderhouse Lane.

Stockport opened the scoring when Vale failed to deal with a bouncing ball near to the corner flag and only succeeded in bobbling into touch.

From the line out the Vale were penalised, the ball was immediately put into touch and from the line out Stockport flanker Kieran Hibbs forced his way over for an unconverted try.

However, in the seventh minute the Vale drew level – from a well disguised line out Evan Stewart darted over for an unconverted try.

In the 16th minute Damon Hall whooshed downfield on a 50-metre weaving, solo run that blazed a trail for the first of his two tries which he converted.

Vale always looked dangerous on the counter and in the build up to their third try Billy Swarbrick and Harry Fellows sent Stewart racing away.

Having gained a toehold Vale’s pack formed a solid scrum inside Stockport’s 22 which allowed number eight Sam Wallbank to pick up at the base to bullock his way over, Hall converting this try in the 31st minute.

In first-half injury time the effervescent Chris Ramwell was shown a yellow card in a scrambling closing few minutes for the home side to endure.

Stockport stepped up the pace at the start of the second half and after three minutes scrum half Tom Duffy helped himself to a nifty try which stand-off Tom Eaton converted.

The manner of Stockport’s try was a warning to the Vale and shortly after Chris Ramwell’s return, Hall kicked a penalty goal in the 48th minute.

In the 52nd minute Hall began a move with a crossfield run after a pass from Jonty Higgin, Olly Jacques and Stewart carried on the attack which ended with Ollie Cowey clutching the sparkler and his bonus try.

Vale increased their lead in the 51st minute when Jack Ayrton went over for a try which Hall converted, and in the 65th Hall burst onto the scene to claim a try of his own.

In the 70th minute Olly Jacques made a crackling run before delivering the perfect pass to Fellows who romped his way over for a deserved try converted by Hall.

Former England international Dean Schofield touched down for an unconverted try for Stockport with seven minutes remaining but Vale produced the final try of the game when Ayrton scampered down the left wing for his second which Hall converted with two minutes left on the clock.

lVale of Lune have been named ‘Team of the Month’ by highly-acclaimed magazine, Rugby World.

This most sought after award is not only a reflection of the start made by the first team but also the role that the club has played in fostering the development of the game at all age levels, both male and female, within the local community.