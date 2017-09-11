UPDATE: Warning of high winds in Lancaster and Morecambe

Brace yourselves – high winds are expected overnight tonight (Tuesday/Wednesday).

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place between Tuesday at 8pm and Wednesday at 10am as Storm Aileen is on the way.

The warning is in place for most of northern England and Wales.

Gusts of up to 75mph are possible in some areas although the strongest winds are expected to miss the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

The Met Office is predicting winds of up to 55mph in Morecambe during the early hours of Wednesday and rain overnight.

An amber warning for wind is also in place for some parts of the country including Wigan, Blackburn, Burnley and Southport.

The Met Office said: “Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges.

“There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.”

A yellow warning means people should “be aware” of severe weather. It is not as serious a warning as amber, which means “be prepared” or red which means “take action”.

High tide for Morecambe Bay of 8.53m is due at 4.42am on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place for between 4pm on Tuesday and 6am on Wednesday in parts of Northern Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

Met Office Deputy Meteorologist Chris Tubbs said: “There are no links between the very strong winds we expect to see here in the UK and the hurricanes affecting the United States and the Caribbean at present.

“This system originated well north in the Atlantic Ocean, independent of the current Caribbean hurricanes. It is a fairly typical autumnal low pressure system often seen here in the UK especially later in autumn.”

Check HERE for up-to-date weather information.