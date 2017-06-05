UPDATE: Two men released without charge after Lancaster death

Two men who were arrested following the death of a 29-year-old man in Lancaster have been released without charge.

A 29-year-old man died after being stabbed to death in Lancaster in the early hours of Friday morning.

A police spokesman said officers were called shortly after 4am to an address in Main Street, Skerton, following reports that a man had suffered a stab wound.

He was rushed to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Police have said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Following an investigation into the death of a man who had been found stabbed on Main Street in Lancaster on Friday morning (June 2), we are satisfied that he was not the victim of anything suspicious.

“Two people who were initially arrested in connection with the death have been released without charge.

“We are now continuing to conduct enquiries on behalf of HM Coroner.”

A road closure was in place on Friday during the forensic investigation.