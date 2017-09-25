UPDATE: Morecambe boss gives thumbs up to giant Shrimps scarf

A giant scarf in the colours of Morecambe Football Club will be unveiled at the Globe Arena tonight.

The 500m long scarf – the brainchild of a mother-and-daughter team of shopkeepers – will be on display in the away end at Morecambe FC during Tuesday’s Shrimps game with Luton Town.

The Knit and Natter team at work on the scarf near the Clock Tower in Morecambe.

Barbara Boyd and Vicky Boyd-Power from the Little Shop of Hobbies have been helped by people all over the world to knit the scarf to raise funds for the hospice since the project began three years ago.

The idea came up during a meeting of their fortnightly Knit & Natter group at the Pedder Street arts, crafts and hobbies shop.

Barbara then started the scarf by taking some wool on holiday to Spain with her. Her next door neighbour, Trevor Brooks then knitted a couple of rows while cycling in Nerja, Spain!

People donated 50p to knit a row of the scarf. Any children who knitted had their efforts tagged on the scarf with their name and age.

“The scarf has been knitted by people of all ages from seven to 97 and from all over the UK,” said Vicky.

Jackie Atkins from Stoke, who has a caravan in Morecambe, knitted a whopping 50 metre length and has just presented Barbara and Vicky with another 50 metres!

Earlier this month, Morecambe manager Jim Bentley popped down to the shop to say thank you and to take a look at the scarf.

“It’s fantastic,” said Jim.

“The hard work that Barbara, Vicky and numerous volunteers have put in is incredible. It’s always great to see people in the community get behind the club and it will be brilliant to see the reaction of everyone when they see it.”

So far more than £500 has been raised for the hospice.

Unveiling the scarf at Tuesday’s game has added significance for the town as Luton was Eric Morecambe’s favourite team.