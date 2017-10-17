University of Cumbria ‘pops up’ to bring half-term fun to Lancaster

A week of free activities, workshops and competitions aimed at showcasing the variety of work that goes on at the University of Cumbria will take place in the centre of Lancaster this October half-term.

The ‘Pop Up University’ will be hosting a series of fun and interactive sessions with the chance to meet staff and students and be able to have a go at elements of the university’s most popular courses.

From re-enacting trauma simulation and experiencing 24 hours in A&E to primary science and personal health screenings, there will be something to interest or entertain all the family.

There will be lots of hands-on activities for school children including arts and craft activities and workshops, goodie bag giveaways and competitions.

A series of twilight talks on emergency and acute health will also be held, as well as talks on understanding autism and mental health and dementia, and a UCAS personal statement review service.

The ‘Pop Up University’ celebrates the university’s 10th birthday, showcasing its best and bringing the university out of the campus and into the community.

“There will be something for everyone at our ‘Pop Up University’ this half-term,” Emma Fereday, UK student recruitment and outreach manager, said.

”Try your hand at something new with our highly interactive, practical sessions, keep the kids busy with our arts and craft competitions, have a chat with our students and academics or even just drop in for a cuppa.

“We’ll be in Lancaster city centre from Tuesday to Saturday so come and see us!”

The university will be ‘popping up’ at 18 New Street, Lancaster, during half term, which is Tuesday October 31 until Saturday November 4, 9am-6pm.

See the tenth anniversary webpage for more information and follow @Cumbriauni on Twitter and like the university on Facebook.

The university will be broadcasting some sessions live on social media as they happen using the hashtag #10yearsofUoC.