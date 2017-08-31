Unique Lancaster property to go under the hammer

Who lives in a house like this?

Well, now it could be you as this unique Lancaster property – complete with its own Art Deco swimming pool – goes up for auction next week.

The guide price is a snip at £270,000, although it’s expected to go for far higher due to the amount of interest so far.

But be warned, property auctioneers say the building is in desperate need of a refurb.

Quarry Mount is hidden away just minutes away from Lancaster city centre in Quarry Road, where it’s set in about an acre of land and enjoys panoramic views across the bay.

It’s been owned and still lived in by the same family since June 1960.

The iconic period detached house, which was built in 1842, also has planning permission for a new build.

As you can see from the photos, the property is in need of modernisation and refurbishment, but Auction House North West say its offers “a unique opportunity for a new build detached house in the grounds”.

Planning permission was granted in April.

Once through the gated entrance, there’s a long drive leading to the house and its front, side and rear gardens, where there’s also an Art Deco outdoor swimming pool.

Inside there’s a large hallway, seven ground floor rooms, kitchen, shower room and WC, a basement with four further rooms and on the first floor you’ll find four bedrooms and a bathroom. There’s also a single garage in the grounds.

If you’re keen to invest in this one-off property, Quarry Mount is up for auction from 2pm on Thursday September 7 at the Macron Stadium in Bolton.