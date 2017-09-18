Uni law school forges mentoring link with firm

A mentoring scheme which will see law students from the University of Cumbria take advantage of professional development opportunities and advice on becoming a lawyer from practising lawyers is to be launched this month.

Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors have agreed to offer support to students in the latest link between the university and law firms.

“I am really pleased to be collaborating with Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors and the Cumbria Junior Law Division on our new mentoring initiative,” Ann Thanaraj, principal lecturer in law, said. “Through our collaboration, we seek to support our students further to gain actual insight into the legal profession and in building a broader understanding of the value of legal knowledge and skills and to encourage members of the community to pursue careers in law.”

Mentoring is proven to help increase social and academic confidence and will help students gain a valuable insight into the next stage of their careers.

“This is an exciting project, the first of its kind in the area, designed to help prepare future law graduates for the final part of their training before qualification as solicitors,” said Scott Garson, practice manager of Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors.

“Working together with the university’s Law School and the local branch of the Junior Lawyers’ Division, we aim to offer practical advice, encouragement and support, learning from the experiences of trainee and qualified solicitors all who have worked through the route to qualification.”