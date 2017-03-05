Under-pressure hospital issues plea for staff

An under-pressure hospital trust has issued a plea for staff over the weekend.

The Morecambe Bay Hospital Trust issued a public plea for all staff who are available to work over the weekend.

The pleas was issued in response to high demand for services, coupled with staff absences, which has created a pressured situation at Royal Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital.

The appeal is for nurses and clinical support workers, as well as doctors - from junior grade to consultant – who work in acute and emergency medicine.

Any staff who can help are asked to contact the clinical site manager for the hospital.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary has suffered from severe pressures on its services over the winter, particularly in A&E and has several times been forced to issue ‘stay away’ notices, asking any patients who do not have medical emergencies to use other services.