Two car smash in the city centre

Two cars crashed on the one way system in Lancaster blocking the road with debris.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service to The Bobbin on Cable Street at 8.55am today, Tuesday to reports that the road was blocked and debris was in the road. One witness said traffic was at a standstill.

The crash involved a purple Ford Fiesta Zetec and a white Ford Focus. There were only two vehicles involved which were damaged but no-one was injured, said police. The vehicles had been recovered by 9.50am and traffic was up and running.

North West Ambulance said a woman in her 70s was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.