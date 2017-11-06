Two car smash in Morecambe

Two cars were involved in a smash near a zebra crossing on Euston Road in Morecambe.

Police said a white VW Golf and a red Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash which happened at 3.30pm on Sunday, November 5.

There was damage to the cars but only minor injuries were reported.

Two ambulances attended the scene of the accident and North West Ambulance Service said a woman in her 20s was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.