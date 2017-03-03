TV boy band performs at Morecambe school

Pupils were delighted when a TV boy band popped in to perform at their school.

Yes Lad, who found fame on reality show The X Factor, visited Morecambe Community High School as part of a UK tour.

The Manchester-based band - Joel, Cian, Lewis, Luke and Sonny - are touring high schools nationwide to perform their music for students and deliver an important anti-bullying message.

A Year 8 girl said: “It was amazing seeing Yes Lad live. They were brilliant!”

The group treated students to a contemporary chart-topper along with two original songs from their upcoming debut album which had everybody - teachers included - dancing in their seats.

After the performance in the school hall, the boys answered questions from the audience then signed autographs and posed for selfies.

Their debut single ‘Walk Away’ is out on April 28.

The band is mentored by Nigel Martin Smith who previously managed Take That.

The five lads experienced a roller coaster ride on last year’s X Factor, after being eliminated in the Six Chair Challenge only to be reinstated for the Judges Houses round, then eliminated again before the studio finals.