Tunstall pub to open after major refurbishment

A long-established pub set in the countryside outside Lancaster has undergone a 12-month refurbishment.

Based in the quiet village of Tunstall sitting on the boarders of Lancashire, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, The Lunesdale Arms has been an inn and formerly an ale house dating back to the 17th century.

It was taken over 18 months ago by Andrew and Belinda Wilkinson, and following the major revamp it opens for business today, Thursday.

Tunstall has a rich history, including the local church, St John the Bapstist, which the Bronte sisters attended in the 1820s for a year while attending the Clergy Daughter’s school in nearby Cowan Bridge.

Coming full circle, this inn was previously owned by the Wilkinson family in the 1980s before moving their business into the town of Kirkby Lonsdale, three miles down the road.

Over the last 25 years, they have owned and run The Sun Hotel and Avanti before purchasing The Lunesdale Arms.

Andrew and Belinda Wilkinson bring with them a team of dedicated and experienced staff.

The Lunesdale Arms houses contemporary art including paintings by Aimie Wilkinson and needle feltings by Belinda Wilkinson.

One of a kind items include a magnificently crafted stone clock created by local stonemason Chris Duckett of Ingleton.

Other new features include a club room situated at the far side of the Inn, complete with a needle felted elephant head and five foxes watching down over eager snooker players from its position on the wall.

Drinking water is provided by the resident lion.

The menu boasts flavours of modern southern Mediterranean style. The restaurant has 50 covers and specialities include a Florentine steak for two, homemade pasta and soft shell crab.

The Lunesdale Arms will also host a daily ‘Aperitivo Hour’ from 5-7pm where pinchos snacks will be available with early doors drinks.

The Lunesdale Arms will cater for a variety of dining and drinking experiences, from an evening playing snooker with friends to enjoying a three-course meal accompanied by a variety of well-sourced beverages.

The logo Vinum, Cibus, Vitae translates from Latin to The Wine, The Food, The Life, and people visiting The Lunesdale Arms will be able to experience all three of these things in a relaxed atmosphere.

The Lunesdale Arms is officially open from today, Thursday September 28, and is located in Main Road, Tunstall.