Tributes to Lancaster boy after roof fall death

The community has rallied around to pay their respects to a 12-year-old boy who died at a Lancaster industrial estate.

Leon Hoyle, who attended Central Lancaster High School, died after falling through a roof on Lune Industrial Estate on Monday (August 7).

Leon Hoyle.

Police were alerted shortly before 9.30pm on Monday that a 12-year-old boy had fallen through a corrugated roof panel of a disused building at the Lune industrial estate while apparently playing with friends.

Flowers have been laid near the abandoned factory where Leon lost his life.

Central Lancaster High School has paid tribute to Leon.

The school said: “We are devastated to hear of Leon’s tragic accident.

“He was a very popular member of our school community, well liked amongst his fellow students.

“He had a great group of friends and was a lovely, happy, friendly member of his form group who always wanted to do well.

“He was sporty - played football and was a good runner too.

“Leon will be very sadly missed by staff and students alike.

“Our thoughts and love go out to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

The school has also offered support to its pupils.

They said: “We are able to offer support and someone to talk to for any of our pupils during this difficult time.

“They are able to come up to school this week: Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 2pm; Thursday 9.30am to 1.30pm.

“Don’t suffer in silence.

“Please encourage your children to go if they have been affected.

“Also, the Priory have lit a special candle just for Leon which will remain lit in the children’s chapel. He is in the thoughts and prayers of many.”

A fundraising page has been set up by Marsh Community Centre in Lancaster to help towards the funeral costs for the family.

The page, set up to also raise funds for a memorial bench, has already raised nearly £2,000.

If you wish to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/leons-legacy-fund or put money in the charity account with a reference of ‘Leon’ via Marsh Community Centre

Sort Code: 01-54-90

Account Number: 29416337.