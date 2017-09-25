Tributes paid after man, 20, dies following balcony fall

Tributes have been paid to a young man who died after falling from the balcony of a flat.

Former Heysham High School pupil Martin Rogers died in hospital following the incident in Siding Close, Lancaster.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the 20-year-old was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries.

However, he sadly died a short time later.

Wrestling fan Martin has been remembered by family and friends on social media.

The official Alpha Omega Wrestling UK Facebook page posted a tribute to Martin, saying he was a fan and former steward.

They wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Alpha Omega fan and former steward Martin Rogers.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”

On the same page, Jennifer Andrew wrote: “I can’t really believe it’s happened. Such a loss. My thoughts are with his family.”

Megan Barlow posted: “He was an amazing lad, such a great personality, all my thoughts go to his family, RIP Martin xxx”

Kerys Elizabeth wrote: “RIP Martin, such a young life, gone too soon, thoughts are with his family and friends x”

A Facebook page has also been set up for family and friends to express their condolences.

Claire Williams wrote: “RIP Martin, fly high, we all miss you so much, taken too soon.”

Sophie Mitchell wrote: “Rest in peace cuz. Gonna miss you so much. I will remember the memories and treasure them forever. You’re no longer in pain anymore. Sleep tight with the angels and I’ll see you soon. Love you forever.”❤️❤️

Cerys Mullen said: “Rest in peace Martin, such a lovely genuine lad, so lovely to meet you xx”

Leanne Batty posted: “Rest in peace my gorgeous angel. I will never forget the memories and good times we had together, never ever gonna get over this. So much love, see you soon my darling. Make sure them angels have someone to party hard with and someone who keeps ‘em on their toes.❤️Sleep tight my gorgeous.”

And Ella-Marie Metcalfe wrote: “So full of life and humour... sleep tight brother from another mother.”

Police are not treating the incident, which happened at 3.55pm on September 20, as suspicious.

An inquest into Martin’s death will be opened in due course.