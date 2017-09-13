Tribute to Billy Joel in Lancaster

A tribute singer to Billy Joel accompanied by a six-piece band will come to Lancaster this weekend.

Following on from his highly-acclaimed reunion concerts in the USA with Billy Joel’s original touring band, Elio Pace and his band will celebrate the phenomenal music of Billy Joel.

The concert, taking place at the Lancaster Grand on Saturday September 16, features hits such as Uptown Girl, Just The Way You Are and My Life as well as fan favourites such as Scenes From An Italian Restaurant, Goodnight Saigon and Piano Man.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £22.50 or £20 concessions on 01524 64695.