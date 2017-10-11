Tribute night for beloved husband raises thousands for Lancaster hospice

A tribute evening in memory of a beloved husband has raised more than £5k for St John’s Hospice.

Helen Soutar organised the evening at Kendal Football Club in memory of her late husband, Phil.

The Lancaster Bombers taking a break at the Flying for Phil event in aid of St John's Hospice.

Local band The Lancaster Bombers performed live at the Pie N’ Peas Supper, which also included a disco, auction and raffle.

Phil, who was a bank manager for Barclays Bank for many years, was cared for by St John’s.

Later he was moved to the in-patient ward for the last four months of his life.

He passed away in April 2012 after an eight-year battle with cancer just before the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary.

From left Carmela Mills, Richard Garroch, Tony Mills and Lisa Garroch at the Flying for Phil event in aid of St John's Hospice.

Helen, who also worked for Barclays Bank for 35 years and now a fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It was an amazing evening and the money raised is enough to pay for six weeks of nursing care by a Hospice at Home Nurse.

“Local businesses were absolutely amazing as they donated a host of fabulous prizes for the auction and raffle,” she added.

“And Finney’s at Kendal Football Club made us so welcome at their fabulous venue.

“I would also like to thank the 150 people who travelled from near and far to support me and the event.”

Next year Helen will co-lead a team of 50 local St John’s supporters on an overseas trek to Machu Picchu in Peru.

She is personally raising funds for the hospice in memory of Phil and to support the Peru Trek Team’s goal of raising £150,000 for St John’s.