Treble the fun as Caton triplets mark 21st birthday

Celebrations will be taking place in triplicate this weekend as three Caton brothers turn 21.

Nathan, Sammy and Alex Heywood first featured in the Guardian just hours after their birth on January 22 1996.

The triplets with mum Jan, dad Steve, sister Charlotte and brothers Matthew and Ollie.

Since then they have reappeared in the paper as they reached milestones such as starting at Caton Primary School and progressing to Ripley St Thomas.

The trio then went their separate ways, with Nathan studying agriculture and horticulture at Myerscough College, while Sammy and Alex both attended Kendal College, where Sammy trained to be a chef while Alex studied business.

However, one of the triplets is now on the other side of the world so Sunday’s momentous day will be a quieter affair than usual in the Heywood household.

Nathan is working in a garden centre in Auckland, having moved to New Zealand last August.

Triplets Sammy, Nathan and Alex with mum Jan and Dad Steve Heywood at their home in Caton near Lancaster.

His identical brother Sammy is working as a chef at Low Wood Hotel in Windermere, while their triplet Alex is also working in the Lakes, at White Cross Bay.

Mum Jan said: “Only Alex will be at home on Sunday so we will probably just have a meal to celebrate – although I have still bought lots of banners and things like that. “It’s going to be a bit different from all the other birthdays they have had, so it will feel a bit strange.

“Nathan Skypes and sends us photos all the time, but we do feel a bit lost without him. We all miss him a lot.

“It was our first Christmas without them all together, and now we have got their first birthday when they won’t all be here too.”

Jan and husband Steve also have a daughter Charlotte, 32, and sons Matthew, 29, and Ollie, 22.

They are also now grandparents to Matthew’s son, also called Ollie.