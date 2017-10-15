UPDATE: M6 crash: lanes reopen

The M6 was shut in part of Lancashire following a crash.

Highways England said there had been a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, leading to all three lanes being closed in both directions between junction 35 at Carnforth and junction 36 at Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cumbria police were called to the scene. They said in a statement: "Officers were called at 2.59pm to reports of the incident, which involves a car and a van, between Junctions 35 and 36, northbound on the M6.

"Motorists are currently asked to avoid the area."

Officers said normal traffic conditions were expected by around 7.30pm. At around 5.30pm, Highways England said traffic was being released in both directions.

Motorists have reported long tailbacks.