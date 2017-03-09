Two taken to hospital after car skids into a wall in Morecambe

Two people were taken to hospital and a major road in Morecambe has been closed after a car skidded into a wall.

The Renault Megane was travelling along Lancaster Road at around 1.30am this morning when the accident happened, say police.

The occupants of the car were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The road was closed between Burlington Avenue and South Grove from 1.30-7am.

Spokesman for Lancashire Police Steve Bradshaw said: "We were called to an incident in the early hours of this morning on Lancaster Road. A Renault Megane skidded and hit a wall and two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Recovery are currently at the scene and we hope that the road will be open by 7am if not before."

Diversions were in place around the site of the accident