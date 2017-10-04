One in three car-buyers would go electric

More than a third of British car-buyers would consider owning an electric vehicle, according to a new poll.

Some 35% of respondents say they would "be happy to buy an electric car", with more than half (51%) open to driving a hybrid model.

Car classified ad website CarGurus commissioned the survey of 1,002 Britons who have bought a car in the past two years or are planning a purchase in the next 12 months.

The results were published a week after Sir James Dyson announced he is investing £2 billion into the development of an electric vehicle set to be launched in 2020.

The survey found that London is the region where people are most likely to be happy buying an electric car at 56%, compared with drivers in Scotland and the East Midlands who are the most reluctant with just 28% in favour.

Half (50%) of those surveyed say they are "confused" by the Government's plan to ban the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

Sarah Welch, of CarGurus, said: "Buying a car can be a complicated process for consumers in general, and it seems the Government's announcement has created even more uncertainty for car shoppers in the UK.

"That said, despite many Brits being unhappy with or confused by the ban, our research shows that some, especially those living in the capital, are warming to the idea of purchasing more eco-friendly vehicles in the future."

The Committee on Climate Change has said 60% of new cars and vans must be electric by 2030 to meet carbon targets cost-effectively.

Alternatively fuelled vehicles had a 3.5% share of the new car market last year, up from 3.2% in 2015, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

A recent study for motoring research charity the RAC Foundation found that growth in electric car use could be stalled by limitations in the public charging network.

The mass market appeal of ultra-green vehicles may be restricted without widespread, reliable and easy-to-use charging points, the report warned.

It was announced in this year's Queen's Speech that an Automated and Electric Vehicle Bill will be introduced to help electric vehicles flourish by measures such as installing more charge points at motorway service stations and petrol stations.