Motorcyclist collides with van in Lancaster

A busy road in Lancaster was closed this morning after a motorcyclist went under a van, say police.

Emergency services were called out to the accident on Morecambe Road in Lancaster at around 6.25am on Thursday, October 19.

Police say a passing paramedic stopped to help the injured motorcyclist.

A police spokesman said: "The road was closed after a motorcyclist unfortunately went under a van.

"Thankfully an off-duty paramedic was on the scene to lend assistance.

"It seems like the motorcyclist had a very lucky escape and is only reporting a broken thumb and a bloody nose.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment."

The road was closed for around an hour while emergency services attended the scene.

Recovery were on the scene at 7.30am and the road is expected to fully re-open shortly, say police.