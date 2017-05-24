Manchester Victoria likely to remain closed for several days after Manchester Arena bomb

A number of services will be impacted on Wednesday May 24 due to the ongoing closure of Manchester Victoria station following Monday evening’s terrorist incident at Manchester Arena, say Northern.

The following routes will be impacted:

Leeds – Manchester Victoria

Trains will start and terminate at Rochdale. A replacement bus service will run between Rochdale and Manchester Piccadilly calling at all intermediate stations.

Huddersfield – Manchester Victoria

Trains will start and terminate at Stalybridge. A replacement bus service will run between Stalybridge and Manchester Piccadilly calling at Ashton-under-Lyne.

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Victoria

Trains will start and terminate at Manchester Oxford Road.

Liverpool Lime Street – Manchester Airport

A reduced service will run on this route.

Southport – Manchester Airport

These services will start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly and run to Southport via Bolton, calling additionally at all stations between Bolton and Manchester Piccadilly.

Kirkby – Manchester Victoria

Trains will run between Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby only.

Wigan Wallgate - Manchester Victoria

Trains will start and terminate at Salford Central.

Blackpool North – Hazel Grove

The majority of these through services are cancelled.

Blackpool North – Manchester Victoria

Trains will start and terminate at Manchester Oxford Road.

Blackpool North – Manchester Airport

A reduced service will run on this route,

Clitheroe – Manchester Victoria

Trains will run between Clitheroe and Bolton only.

More updates on train timetables and plans for reopening Manchester Victoria Station will be provided on Northern’s website, www.northernrailway.co.uk. For timetable information, please go to http://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search or http://www.journeycheck.com/northern/.