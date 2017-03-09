Less than half of Northern trains to run on strike day

Train services across the north west are likely to be severely disrupted as members of the RMT strike over the introduction of driver only operation.

Rail operator, Northern, has told commuters that less than half of their trains will be in service during the day of industrial action on Monday 13 March.

Northern has warned passengers to prepare for "extremely busy" trains, to allow extra time to travel and to consider whether their journey is necessary.

The train operator expects to run around 980 services across their entire network - around 40% of their usual service.

Services are not expected to start before 7am and will be winding down between 5-7pm.

A spokesman for Northern said: " Northern is doing everything it can to keep people on the move during the strike action planned for 13 March.

"We will provide a limited number of train services. The services we will provide are based on the availability and location of Northern employees who are trained conductors. Wherever possible, we are also focussing services on our busiest routes into major towns and cities.

"We expect these services will be extremely busy. Please give yourself extra time to travel and consider whether your journey is necessary.

"Look out for our people across the network to help you plan your journey and answer any questions you might have.

"We don’t expect services to be impacted on 14 March."

Southern rail and Merseyrail have also altered their services due to the strike.

Northern customers are being urged to check services in advance of the strike at the following site http://www.journeycheck.com/northern/

The following timetables will be running during Industrial Action.

Barrow to Lancaster: Timetable during Industrial Action (Updated 8 March).

Train service calls at Barrow-in-Furness, Roose, Dalton, Ulverston, Cark, Kents Bank, Grange-over-Sands, Arnside, Silverdale, Carnforth and Lancaster.

Barrow to Workington: Timetable during Industrial Action.

Train service calls at Barrow-in-Furness, Askam, Kirkby-in-Furness, Foxfield, Green Road, Millom, Silecroft, Bootle (Cumbria), Ravenglass, Drigg, Seascale, Sellafield, Braystones, Nethertown, St. Bees, Corkickle, Whitehaven, Parton, Harrington and Workington.

Blackpool North to Burnley Central: Timetable during Industrial Action.

Train service calls at Blackpool North, Poulton-le-Fylde, Preston, Lostock Hall, Bamber Bridge, Pleasington, Cherry Tree, Mill Hill (Lancashire), Blackburn, Rishton, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, Rose Grove and Burnley Central.

Blackpool North to Manchester Airport: Timetable during Industrial Action.

Train service calls at Blackpool North, Layton, Poulton-le-Fylde, Kirkham & Wesham, Preston, Leyland, Buckshaw Parkway, Chorley, Horwich Parkway, Wigan North Western, Lostock, Bolton, Salford Crescent, Manchester Oxford Road, Manchester Piccadilly, Heald Green and Manchester Airport. Please note, this service does not call at Deansgate.

Clitheroe to Blackburn: Bus Timetable during Industrial Action.

Bus calls at Clitheroe, Whalley, Langho, Ramsgreave and Wilpshire, Blackburn, Darwen, Entwistle, Bromley Cross, Hall I' Th' Wood and Bolton.

Liverpool Lime Street to Wigan North Western: Timetable during Industrial Action.

Train service calls at Liverpool Lime Street, Edge Hill, Wavertree Technology Park, Broad Green, Roby, Huyton, Prescot, Eccleston Park, Thatto Heath, St. Helens Central, Garswood, Bryn and Wigan North Western.

Oxenholme to Windermere: Bus Timetable during Industrial Action.

Bus calls at Lancaster, Oxenholme Lake District, Kendal, Burneside, Staveley and Windermere.

Settle to Lancaster: Bus Timetable during Industrial Action.

Bus calls at Settle, Giggleswick, Clapham, Bentham, Wennington and Lancaster.

Southport to Wigan: Bus Timetable during Industrial Action.

Bus calls at Wigan Wallgate, Gathurst, Appley Bridge, Parbold, Hoscar, Burscough Bridge, New Lane, Bescar Lane, Meols Cop and Southport.

Full details of all affected Northern routes can be found here