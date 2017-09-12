Crash on M6 causing serious delays

Serious delays are being experienced by motorists on the M6 after a three-car collision
Tailbacks have formed on the motorway southbound after reports that two lorries and a silver car had been involved in a crash near junction 25 at Bryn, near Wigan, at around 2.50pm.
A North West Motorway Police spokesman said that one of the drivers had been treated at the scene by paramedics.
A helimed helicopter is preparing to leave the scene with the casualty.
Traffic is said to be stopped in either direction.
