Transplant woman’s team bid to rebuild town church hall

Have your say

An arts group run by an inspirational woman has set its sights on helping to rebuild a community hall.

Wise Up Workshops will host a family fun day at St John the Divine, Sandylands community hall this Saturday (July 29) from 10am to 4pm.

Wise Up Workshops is run by Elle Roberts, who featured in our newspaper earlier this year when we appealed for a donor who could save her life.

Elle is recovering following a stem cell bone marrow transplant after she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer, for the second time.

There are plans to build a new community hall to replace the current 30-year-old building and nearby scout hut. Money from the fun day will go towards the project.

Wise Up uses art forms to promote personal development, confidence and communication skills in individuals with low confidence or additional needs.