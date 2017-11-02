Train strikes to hit Lancaster and Morecambe again

There will be no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe next Wednesday (November 8) due to strike action.

There will also be drastically reduced train timetables between Lancaster and Barrow, and replacement bus services between Lancaster and Settle.

This latest round of industrial action is due to the ongoing dispute over driver only trains. Talks are due between union and rail bosses.

Train operators Northern Rail said it plans to run more than 1,300 services, concentrating its efforts on running as many trains as possible between 7am and 7pm to get customers into work and home again.

Between those hours, Northern will operate around 65 per cent of the normal weekday timetable.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: “This is our highest service level yet on an RMT strike day.

“Northern is committed to delivering new trains, faster journeys and better stations for customers. We are prepared to guarantee jobs and pay for conductors for the next eight years if we can reach agreement on how our colleagues can deliver better customer service in the future. RMT is striking yet again at Northern and at the same time on several other train operators. We remain available for talks with the union.”

Rail union RMT strike action will also take place on Merseyrail, Southern, Greater Anglia and South Western.

The union and Northern Rail will meet for talks on Friday ahead of the strike action.

“RMT has made it clear that if we are given the opportunity we can negotiate arrangements that protect the role and position of the guard and the safety of the travelling public on our trains just as we have in both Wales and Scotland,” said Mick Cash, RMT general secretary.

“RMT will be taking part in what we expect to be genuine and meaningful talks with Arriva Rail North on Friday, and, assuming there is no external influencing of the process, there is no reason why we can’t reach a solution based on the principle of a guard on their services.

“We know that the travelling public want the Northern Rail dispute resolved in a way that puts safety on the railway before private profit and, as we have seen in both Wales and Scotland, a negotiated settlement on that basis is wholly achievable.”

Customers who travel on November 8 and experience delays of 30 minutes or more, can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme.

Those with season tickets that don’t include buses, trams or ferries, who decide not to travel due to strike action, can also claim compensation.

All claims can be made using Northern’s Delay Repay process on Northern’s website or by collecting a form at any staffed station.

Details of the revised timetables can be found on Northern’s industrial action page HERE.