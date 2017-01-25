Town council precept to remain same this year

The Morecambe Town Council precept on council tax will stay the same this year.

At the recent meeting of Morecambe Town Council, the budget for 2017/18 was discussed.

It was decided that Morecambe in Bloom would be given £3,000 and festivals would be given £55,000 to include £5,000 towards marketing.

£1,000 was set aside for a youth council which is due to be launched on March 30.

An amount of £7,000 was set for Christmas lights, and £9,000 for management of toilets that are now open at the former Morecambe Dome site.

£5,000 will go towards providing CCTV with the full closure of Lancaster City Council CCTV delayed until September. The town council will be publishing a newsletter quarterly.