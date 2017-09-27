Town council honours Morecambe’s community heroes

Morecambe Town Council has recognised the work of several people by handing out awards for their community work.

In recognition of her work as the manager of the Morecambe Foodbank, Annette Smith was among those awarded.

Annette was instrumental in setting up the Morecambe Bay Food Bank, and has worked over the last five years in an unpaid and voluntary capacity, helping to distribute an verage of three tons of food each month and catering for 3,500 clients a year.

Elspeth Roberts was awarded in recognition of her work in relation to establishing the Wise Up Workshops at Poulton Memorial Hall.

Elspeth’s vision has resulted in a successful programme of drama and the creative arts being introduced to Morecambe’s residents with the aim of encouraging confidence and sociability. Many of the children attending the sessions have serious social, mental and physical disabilities. This provides a much needed service and resource within Morecambe.

David Lowe was recognised for his voluntary work related to Morecambe in Bloom including the construction and maintenance of raised flower beds on Morecambe Station and Victoria Street.

Michael Moorhouse was given an award for his voluntary work related to Morecambe in Bloom, including the construction and maintenance of raised flower beds on Morecambe Station and Victoria Street.

Martin Cordingley received an award for continuing to show generous support to Morecambe and its wider community, by voluntarily recording Morecambe events, promoting individuals or charitable organisations thus helping to spread the word about Morecambe and its community.

Morecambe Bay Chemist was recognised for the work undertaken throughout Morecambe and the surrounding area, by providing an efficient and caring service to all residents.

Penny Foulds and Diane Smith were both handed awards in recognition of their work in establishing and the organisation of the Dementia Hub at St John’s Hospice.

The hub has helped to bring the whole community together by inviting different organisations to be available for dementia patients and making it very simple to access all support and advice around dementia.

Sylvia Borovska was rewarded for her work with the Polish community and overseas charitable aid.

Sylvia’s work includes offering translation, advocacy and practical support, including working with the police and counselling services.

She also operates a pop-up charity shop and uses the proceeds to purchase food and clothing to take with her overseas to aid refugees in Syria, Turkey and Lebanon.