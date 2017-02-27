Tourism chief hails exciting times for Morecambe Bay area

New and exciting developments will boost the number of visitors to Morecambe, says a leading light in town tourism.

Mark Prada said a planned new trampoline centre, the £5m upgrade of Salt Ayre, festivals and the Bay Gateway road will be the catalyst for a bright future for the town.

Mr Prada, chairman of the Bay Tourism Association, was speaking at the launch of the volunteer-led group’s new website. He also mentioned Aspect Bar and Bistro in Morecambe’s AA Rosette Award and the refurbishment of the Royal Kings Arms in Lancaster as examples of positive news in the local tourism trade.

“If people start investing in this town and the Morecambe Bay region, it can only be beneficial to all of us,” he said.

The launch, held at the Midland Hotel last Thursday, was attended by hoteliers, retailers, entertainment venue managers, festival promoters and representatives of Morecambe Town Council and the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID).

Mark Needham, manager of the Midland Hotel, opened the event.

Mr Needham said these were exciting times for the Midland and said the hotel was now serving more than 20,000 afternoon teas per year.

“We are very excited for 2017, there are lots of festivals going on and we are riding the wave of the afternoon tea boom,” he said.

David Croxall, clerk to Morecambe Town Council, also spoke at the event about the town council’s funding of festivals in 2017/18. Mr Croxall appealed to hoteliers to let the town council know which festivals they found most successful in attracting visitors.

Bay Tourism is a group of more than 200 local busineses which work together to promote the Morecambe Bay area. The new website, designed by Geoff Dixon and his company Next Stage Design, is at www.baytourism.co.uk .