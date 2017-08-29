Torrisholme victorious with one over to spare

Torrishome enjoyed a narrow one wicket victory at Longridge on Saturday.

Longridge captain Kyle Helm won the toss and elected to bat first, but his side could only manage 129-9 from their 45 overs, Luke Platt the pick of the batsmen with a knock of 49.

John Simpson fell for six runs, Daniel Woods (1-26) striking early with the help of Ben Pye in the field, and Tom Howarth (11) was bowled by Torrisholme captain Matt Jackson (2-43) as Longridge struggled to get going.

Platt just fell short of his half century when Jackson struck again, Chris Parry taking the catch, while Zac Christie (5) couldn’t make double figures, he was removed by Callum Steel (2-36) LBW.

James Whitehead didn’t get off the mark when he was bowled, again Steel taking the wicket, and Graham Lee (3-19) then got himself among the wickets to really disrupt the hosts. Joshua Mullin (12) was caught by Pye, Neil Holden (14) was stumped by the same player, and Helm was out LBW as Longridge ended on 129-9.

Torrisholme reached their target with just an over to spare as the hosts refused to give in.

Joseph Wills (14) and James Cookson (2) opened, the former was caught by John Simpson off Daniel Wilson (1-33) while the latter fell to Tom Howarth (1-15) LBW. Chris Parry top scored for Torisholme with a knock of 49, but he eventually fell to Rory McDowell (5-27), Howarth taking the catch, and McDowell also removed Chris Cannon (2) with the help of Mullin in the field.

Daniel Woods (1), Joel Stewart (1), and Matt Jackson were also McDowell victims, while Jack Heap (17) was bowled by Neil Holden (1-0) and Steel could only manage one run before being caught by Helm off Ian Simpson (1-51) as Torrisholme battled on.

Pye (5 no) and Lee (8 no) managed to get their team over the line though with an over to spare.