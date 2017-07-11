Torrisholme too good for Eccleston

Torrisholme claimed a 70 run win over Eccleston at Boundary Meadow on Saturday in their Moore and Smalley Palace Shield encounter.

Eccleston captain Stuart White won the toss and chose to field first, as the hosts struggled to make early progress.

Daniel Woods fell for just nine runs when he was bowled by Josh Cunliffe (3-46), while Andy Butler (0) didn’t even get off the mark.

White bowled Joseph Wills (43) for his only wicket of the day, and Chris Parry top scored for Torrisholme with a knock of 58, Iain Bradley (5-24) taking the wicket.

Neil Jordan (23) helped take the score on but when he was caught by Iain Bradley off Cunliffe’s bowling, the Torrisholme innings faltered somewhat.

James Ferguson (0) was bowled by Bradley, as was captain Matt Jackson (1), while Joel Stewart managed four runs before he had his stumps removed by Michael Robert Atkinson (1-36).

Bradley finished off the tail with two more wickets, both LBW, Grahame Clarke and Jack Heap both dismissed without a run to their names as the hosts finished on 166 all out.

In their reply, Eccleston didn’t get off to the best of starts as Sam Bromley went for a duck, Graham Lee (5-15) taking the wicket with the help of Woods, who took the catch.

Lee struck again when Peter McCauley (5) was caught by Stewart, although Atkinson did manage to reach 16 before being dismissed LBW by Neil Jordan (2-26).

Skipper Jackson also got in on the act when Josh Cunliffe (4) was out LBW, and he also claimed a second wicket when Potter was caught by Parry.

Lee was to take three more victims before the end of his spell – Wilkinson (3) was caught by Clarke, David Hewson (0) was dismissed LBW, and Jamie Maitland (0) was bowled.

Jordan took another wicket when Lee Heyes fell for just seven runs, Parry catching again, while Jack Heap (1-9) took his only wicket of the day when White (13) was caught by Jackson as Eccleston were dismissed for 96.