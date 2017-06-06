Torrisholme progress in cup but lose to Croston

Torrisholme lost a close-run game away at Croston on Saturday and then won convincingly at home the following day in the Meyler Cup against Rufford.

Saturday’s game saw Daniel Woods continue his fine form with the bat, top scoring with 44 and Iain Burstow the pick of the bowling with 4-40.

Croston batted first with overseas amateur Luke McQuade (52) and Stephen Langton (30) scoring quickly to take the score to 64-0 from 12 overs.

Burstow and Graham Lee (2-35) were brought into the attack and supported with some tidy fielding the experienced pair dragged Torrisholme back into the game.

Burstow claimed the first wicket of Langton, clean bowled, and then removed the dangerous Ian Dickinson (0) caught and bowled.

85-2 was soon 85-3 as Burstow made the pressure pay on young McQuade, trapping him LBW to see the balance start to swing in Torrisholme’s favour.

Croston skipper Lee Childs (4) then skied one off Burstow to be caught well by Lee before Lee got in on the act having Adam Sexton (0) caught smartly by Karl Hansson in the slips and the pressure was on Sam Marsh (51 not out) to hold the innings together.

Marsh did just that, despite losing brother Jack Marsh (0), run out by Joe Wills, and Jack Parsons (2) by the same combination, bowled Lee caught Hansson.

With the score 107-7 and rain in the air it was a great turn around by Torrisholme.

Jackson returned and cleaned up Tom Caunce (1) but Marsh controlled himself well to take the score to 137-8 before the rain came.

An early tea was taken and Torrisholme had to return to the field to bowl nine balls to complete the reduced first innings of 44 overs. Marsh tried to go big, and hit Woods for 13 in the last over to see the innings close on 151-9 after Chris Cannon secured a run out with the last ball of the innings.

Woods (44) and Chris Parry (19) began the Torrisholme chase, putting on a 50 partnership before Sam Marsh (5-38) took the wicket of Parry, who gloved a leg side ball to Sexton, who took a sharp catch.

Joe Wills (4) joined Woods, but didn’t really settle and fell caught behind to McQuade (2-43) with Torrisholme 78-2 at the half way point.

Andy Butler (10) supported Woods, but Marsh had the latter caught in the slips by Childs for another good knock of 44.

Burstow (5) and Hansson (6) didn’t really get going and it was left to Jack Heap (23no) and Chris Cannon (12) to accumulate runs to secure full batting points for Torrisholme, the pair taking the game into the last two overs with 20 needed for the win.

However, Cannon was run out and Jackson (1) was bowled by Marsh to leave Pye (2no) and Heap stranded 8 runs short.

Sunday’s Meyler Cup clash with Rufford was quite a one-sided affair, in what was a convincing win for Torrisholme.

Only Rob Kenny offered any real fight and his 47 came in 35 overs with Rufford never really attempting to post a total.

Ian Burstow (5-16) was far too good for the top order and opening the bowling with Jack Heap (3-36) Torrisholme were well on top having Rufford 45-6 in the 13th over.

Jon Iddon (26) showed brief spirit in a partnership with Kenny to take the score past 100 with James Ferguson (0-27) the bowler they targeted. Woods (0-22) ensured Rufford were only able to amass 120-9 from their 40 overs.

Ferguson (11) added impetus at the top of the order and Woods (44) scored freely to take the score to 30 before Ferguson was bowled by Richard Lyon (1-27).

Andy Butler (32 not out) was elevated to number three and worked the ball well with Woods to push the score past 80 before Woods fell bowled by Richard Brookfield (1-27).

Chris Parry (20 not out) joined Butler and after a settling in period, Parry hit four boundaries to win the game for Torrisholme inside the 22nd over.