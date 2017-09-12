Torrisholme look to finish good season on high note

It’s job done for Matt Jackson’s men who have picked up eight victories this season to establish themselves and steer well clear of the battle at the bottom.

They currently sit seventh in the standings.

There’s plenty on the line for the visitors to Boundary Meadow.

F&B need Garstang to pick up penalty points to have any chance of lifting the title, an unlikely scenario with the Riversiders champions-elect.

More importantly victory would secure second spot and make them eligible for promotion to the Northern League in the first year of the link-up between the two competitions.

Torrisholme’s trip to Vernon Carus last Saturday was washed out along with the whole league programme.