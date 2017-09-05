Torrisholme fall well short

Torrisholme were beaten by 70 runs at home to Penwortham on Saturday after a disappointing reply saw them all out for just 84 runs.

Batting first, the visitors’ openers Alex Ryding (43) and Tom Nowlan (15) got their team off to a very good start, Iain Burstow (1-43) eventually removing Ryding, Chris Parry taking the catch.

Nowlan was also dismissed, captain Matt Jackson (2-32) claiming the wicket with the help of Callum Steel, while top run scorer, Sam Ryding (46), was caught by Rugved Insulkar off Graham Lee (4-54).

Robbie Summer was caught and bowled by Lee without scoring, and the Torrisholme bowler also accounted for skipper Jack Aspden (11) and Andrew Tobutt (5), while Jackson bowled Ashley Billington (5) .

Andrew Sidgreaves (2) was run out as Penwortham finished on 154-8 in their 45 overs.

Torrisholme’s batting order didn’t really get close to their required target though, with only Daniel Woods (22), Chris Parry (12) and Jack Heap (10) making double figures.

Woods was caught by Jack Aspden off Thomas Wilson (6-30), while Parry was bowled by Andrew Sidgreaves (2-38) as Torrisholme began to falter.

Wilson struck again to remover Andy Butler (3), Alex Ryding taking the catch, and he combined with Sidgreaves to take the wicket of Insulkar (1).

Burstow was then out LBW after a knock of just three, Sidgreaves dismissing him, and Neil Jordan (3) wasn’t far behind, he was caught by Aspden off Wilson’s bowling.

Wilson and Aspden combined again to remove Heap, and the former also bowled Torrisholme skipper Jackson (0) to really put the home side under pressure.

Steel (4) came and went too, Ashley Billington (2-13) bowling him before removing Ben Pye as well, the Torrisholme man could only manage eight runs before being caught by Sam Ryding as Torrisholme were all out for 84, falling well short of their target.