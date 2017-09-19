Torrisholme end season with defeat

Torrisholme’s Palace Shield campaign ended in defeat on Saturday, losing by six wickets to Fulwood and Broughton at Boundary Meadow.

Home captain Matt Jackson lost the toss and his team were put into bat first, finishing on 107 all out.

In reply, Fulwood reached their target of 108 for the loss of just four wickets to pick up 12 points, Torrisholme only claiming one.

The result sees Torrisholme finish eighth in the table with 122 points, 94 off champions Garstang.

Fulwood and Broughton finished as runners-up with 204 points, with Vernon Carus in third place.