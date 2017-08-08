Torrisholme beaten by Great Eccleston

Torrisholme lost out at Great Eccleston in the Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday as the hosts claimed a seven-wicket win.

Great Eccleston captain Will Thistlethwaite won the toss and elected to field first, as the visitors were bowled out for 148.

Daniel Woods managed a knock of just five before being caught by Phil Harvey off Jim Proctor (1-25), while fellow-opener Chris Parry managed 26 until he was dismissed by Michael Rigby (2-28).

Rugved Insulkar (4) and Joseph Wills (8) both failed to make double figures, the former was bowled by Rigby while Muhammad Imran-Sadiq (2-20) dismissed Wills.

Andy Butler (18) was Sadiq’s other victim when Alex Swale caught him in the field, but James Cookson (22) and Iain Burstow (31) tried to steady the ship for Torrisholme, the former eventually falling to Mohamed Nadeem (2-40) while the latter was caught by Matthew Moat off Peter Whittle (3-30).

Chris Cannon managed just seven runs before falling to Nadeem, while Jack Heap went for a duck thanks to the bowling of Whittle again, Nadeem taking the catch.

Whittle struck once more to remove Torrisholme captain Matt Jackson (18) as the visitors were dismissed in 44.1 overs for 148 runs.

Great Eccleston had few problems in chasing down their target, their opening batsmen taking the game to Torrisholme’s attack.

Muhammad Imran-Sadiq managed 27 before being caught and bowled by Graham Lee (1-71), while Eddie Bailey (16) was bowled by Iain Burstow (1-39).

Matthew Moat was run out by Chris Parry after a knock of just three, but it had very little impact on the result as Mohamed Nadeem (70no) and Irfan Dudhara (3no) got the hosts over the line in just 29.1 overs to claim 12 points, Torrisholme taking two.